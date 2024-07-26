Pupils at Field Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School in Batley have helped transform a “neglected” community space by showcasing their gardening skills in a 12-month project.

Councillors in Batley East approached Field Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School, where learners and staff have a passion for gardening, to help turn some wasteland on George Street, a short distance away from the school, into something the local community can enjoy.

Coun Habiban Zaman said: “George Street and its vicinity have long been a hotspot for vehicle parking, litter accumulation, and occasionally even potential drug-related activities.

“After we approached Field Lane school, they recognised the opportunity and decided to take on the challenge to showcase their gardening skills revamping this neglected space and engaging with the local community.

“In its inaugural year of cultivation, the school has diligently tended to the area, resulting in visible reductions in litter and fewer cars parked around the space.

“With continued growth and increased community involvement, we hope this site will evolve into a valuable communal space where people can participate in activities and harvest produce.”

The school, which has had a gardening club for over 12 years, received £1,881.68 in funding for the, to date, year-long project, which has been led by Field Lane’s resident gardener Liam Clark.

He said: “It was a wilderness full of invasive species, so it needed completely clearing before we could begin thinking about anything else.

“We went on to build raised beds and have planted fruit bushes, spinach, which is thriving, and a herb garden. Eventually, we hope to add some contemporary art to brighten the space.”

Hilary Towers-Islam, Field Lane’s Headteacher, added: “The transformation project has been enjoyable in itself, but we know it’s not just for the young people in our school, it’s for the local community to enjoy, which is really important.

“We are very much nestled amongst the community due to the location of the school, but also in our activities and engagement with our parents/carers and wider community.