Upper Batley High School has confirmed it has sacked a member of staff “with immediate effect” over a video shared widely on social media.

Upper Batley High School, on Blenheim Drive, says the incident in the video did not happen at the school but was “completely unacceptable”.

The video allegedly shows a man shouting at a boy and slapping him across the face.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We took action as soon as we were made aware of this incident, ending the employment of the individual concerned with immediate effect and informing the relevant authorities.

“While this incident did not happen at our school, behaviour like this goes against all that we stand for and is completely unacceptable.

“The health, safety and high-quality education of our young people is our priority and what we provide every day.”

The video is also being investigated by West Yorkshire Police.

A police spokesperson confirmed:

“We are aware of a video circulated on social media. Enquiries are ongoing to establish what happened.”