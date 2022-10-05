The school, which is a special needs school based on White Lee Road, is hosting its second car boot sale this year, with the hopes of raising funds towards the development of the playground, which is currently a “boring concrete area”.

The estimated £100,000 development hopes to transform the concrete area into four separate smaller areas with a safer soft crumb surface and artificial grass.

The development will also include a sunken trampoline, a miniature formula one race track, swing, climbing frame, a sensory gazebo, seating area, planters and a “gymnasium zone” where the more active pupils can burn off some energy.

An artist impression of the bike and active zone.

Sarah Breeze, fundraiser at Fairfield School, said: “At the moment we are looking to develop our playground with the quotes coming in at £100,000. So far we have £20,000 in the pot.

“For our children here, a lot of them cannot access local parks for two reasons: maybe their parents don’t want to take them for whatever reason, or when they actually get there they can’t use the equipment because it's just not suitable.

“We want to be able to create something here at the school for them that's exciting and inspiring.

“I can’t wait to see the smile on their faces, it will be so heart-warming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

An artist impression of the ‘Relaxation Zone’ with a sensory gazebo, seating area with planters and focal feature, interactive pathway with a sensory tambour tunnel.

“As well as our other fundraisers, we host two car boot sales a year. One of the main reasons I like to do the car boot sale is because we can invite the community through the gate as well.

“The car boot will take place rain or shine and we can’t wait to see everybody.”

The school aims to complete the playground project by Easter 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The car boot sale (which costs £5 per car) will take place at Fairfield School on White Lee Road, Batley, on Sunday, October 9, between 9am and noon. However, gates will open at 8am to allow stall holders to set up.

An artist impression of the 'Gymnasium Zone' for the more active pupils to burn off some energy.

Only 45 spaces are available to book. To guarantee a space, email [email protected] or text 07425 828597.

To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/charity/fairfield-school-batley-school-fund?utm_campaign=p_charity-overview+share-sheet&utm_medium=social&utm_source=customer