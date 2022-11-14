The year four pupils from the school on Warwick Road have been looking at ‘seasonal food’ as part of their class food technology topic.

During an initial conversation between class teacher Ziyaad Rawat and his co-workers, they thought it would be a great idea to organise a trip for the children so they could make their own pizzas and learn about the ingredients used.

Shortly after this conversation, Mr Rawat contacted the owner of the restaurant on Bradford Road, Tauseef Malik, who kindly offered to invite all 47 pupils to the establishment on November 8 - completely cost free.

Pupils and staff from Warwick Road Primary School, Batley, outside Mr Ts restaurant on Bradford Road.

The school trip involved a talk on food hygiene, a pizza making session and an inspirational talk from Mr Malik, before the children tucked into the pizza’s they had made.

Mr Malik also offered a free meal to all seven teachers who attended.

Mr Rawat said: “It was great to sit down with the children, talk about their pizzas and discuss how it tasted - they loved it.

“When we all finished our food, he also offered everyone free ice cream, which wasn't even part of the session. The children were so happy they cheered.

The children made pizza during their visit to the Batley restaurant.

“The main thing was that the children learned so much about pizza during this experience.

“Not many people will be able to say that they made their own pizza in an actual restaurant, it's a memory that will stay with them forever.

“A huge thank you to Mr Malik and all the staff for supporting the children in making their pizzas.

“I can’t commend them enough for what they have done for these children.”

A Warwick Road Primary School pupil enjoying her pizza.

Established in 2016, Mr Ts has grown into a successful franchise, operating in Leeds, Bradford, Manchester, Wakefield, Halifax and Batley.

Mr Malik said: “It was a great experience working with the children and getting them to create their own pizzas. I always enjoy getting the community involved here at Mr Ts.

“Speaking to the children about business, my experiences of growing up, establishing Mr Ts and sharing my ideas with them was all very rewarding.”

Pupils enjoying their pizza at Mr Ts.