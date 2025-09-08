Pupils who attended a St Mary's Primary School in Batley in the 1950s, 60s and 70s have gathered for a third successive reunion.placeholder image
Batley pupils from 1950s, 60s and 70s meet for school reunion

By Adam Cheshire
Published 8th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Pupils who attended a Batley primary school in the 1950s, 60s and 70s have gathered for a third successive reunion.

60 former pupils from St Mary’s Primary School reunited for a special gathering at Batley Irish on Friday, August 29, which was organised by John Sheridan, Judith Greenwood and John Roe, who all left the school in July 1963.

The event was preceded by a commemorative Mass conducted by Fr. Eamonn Hegarty at St Mary's Catholic Catholic Church at Cross Bank, in the town.

A spokesperson for the reunion said: “The initial idea for a reunion, in 2023, was the brainchild of Gerard Breslin, who sadly passed away last year.

“In autumn 2022 he asked his friend and former schoolmate, John Roe, if he could organise a St Mary's reunion to take place in summer 2023, marking 60 years since Gerard and John's cohort had left St Mary's for pastures new.

“This first event established the template which has subsequently been followed, much to the delight of all the participants.

“An excellent buffet, funded by a benefactor, is prepared by Sheila Foley, the wife of another member of Gerard and John's cohort, Michael Foley.

“Former pupils of St Mary's, irrespective of where they are now, share a rich cultural heritage which means that individuals who have had very different life experiences during the past sixty years and more, and may not have met each other for many years, can come together and reminisce about their time at St Mary's, assisted by a wide range of photos made available via a rolling display on a large screen or by individuals who bring hard copies to the event.

“Most importantly, throughout the event, laughter resounds as incidents are recalled, memories stimulated and friendships reaffirmed.”

Take a look through these brilliant photos of St Mary’s Primary School third reunion gathering.

60 former pupils from St Mary’s Primary School reunited for a special gathering at Batley Irish on Friday, August 29.

School reunion

60 former pupils from St Mary's Primary School reunited for a special gathering at Batley Irish on Friday, August 29.

Pupils who attended the Batley school in the 1950s, 60s and 70s gathered for a third successive reunion.

School reunion

Pupils who attended the Batley school in the 1950s, 60s and 70s gathered for a third successive reunion.

The initial idea for a reunion, in 2023, was the brainchild of Gerard Breslin, who sadly passed away last year.

School reunion

The initial idea for a reunion, in 2023, was the brainchild of Gerard Breslin, who sadly passed away last year.

“This first event established the template which has subsequently been followed, much to the delight of all the participants," said a spokesperson for the event.

School reunion

"This first event established the template which has subsequently been followed, much to the delight of all the participants," said a spokesperson for the event.

