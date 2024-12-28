Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at a primary school in Batley were visited by the GB wheelchair tennis player Antony Cotterill, who gave a motivational speech on his career journey.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The para-athlete – who competed at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games – led a school-wide assembly at Healey Junior, Infant and Nursery School to talk about his motivational career journey and personal story of determination and resilience.

The children took part in a fitness circuit – which included star jumps, squats and planks – before taking part in the assembly and a Q and A session to learn more about Antony’s career and life story.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visit was organised by Great Athletes, an organisation which encourages primary school children to be more active through visits from the country’s top athletes.

Pupils at Healey Junior, Infant and Nursery School were visited by GB wheelchair tennis player Antony Cotterill who led a school-wide assembly on his career journey. Photo: Healey Junior, Infant and Nursery School

Its aim is to “to inspire every child to be more physically active and improve wellbeing, but equally to encourage them to discover and pursue their passion in life and follow their dreams.”

Antony, a Team GB wheelchair tennis player, has been in a wheelchair since 2003 after breaking his neck. He first played wheelchair tennis in 2004 whilst still in rehabilitation, and made his quad singles debut on the international Wheelchair Tennis Tour at the 2005 Belgian Open.

Luisa Lang, Headteacher at Healey Junior, Infant and Nursery School, said: “We highly value sport and activity in all its forms here and we encourage all our learners to take part in any way they can, so it's enjoyable for them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We know that if we foster a love for exercise and wellbeing at a young age this will serve our children well in their future teenage years through to adulthood.

"Coupled with this, is the clear message relating to diversity and that despite any adversity in life, people can achieve great things through perseverance and determination. Our school values are: Believe, Achieve, Succeed.

“We are big believers in raising aspirations so our learners know they can be anything they want to be, which is why we welcome fantastic role models like Antony into school so our children can hear from people like him for themselves. Thank you to the team at Great Athletes for running such a brilliant event.”

More information about the Great Athletes organisation can be found on its website.