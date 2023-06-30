The event, which started in Batley in 2017, is now celebrated across the UK, but in particular in the local community of Batley and Spen, providing an annual focal point in honour of the life and work of the former MP.

With ‘food’ the theme of this year’s event, Field Lane Junior, Infant and Nursery School’s Stronger Together Stigma Strategy Group organised a 'Cake and Talk' event as an opportunity to talk about mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents and carers invited representatives from Brake, Kirklees MHST and Kirklees Wellness Service who spoke to attendees about the services available, in an informal gathering with coffee and cake. Five key areas were covered in the sessions aligned to the NHS 5 Ways to Wellbeing; keep learning, be active, give, take notice and connect.

Upper Batley High School organised a Batley Bake Off, which saw some creative and inventive cakes from both young people and staff across the Trust family of schools, along with members of the local community. Kim Leadbeater, and her parents, judged the competition.

Headteacher Hilary Towers-Islam said: “The event was overwhelming, with people being able to access much-longed for support, as well as others signing up to be wellbeing champions.

“Providing people with a safe space to have these conversations is vital and a shining example of what The Great Get Together is all about.”

Upper Batley High School organised a Batley Bake Off, which saw some creative and inventive cakes from both young people and staff across the Trust family of schools, along with members of the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cakes were judged by a panel including Jo Cox’s family and prizes were awarded to first, second and third place.

A Trust staff team took part in the Run for Jo.

Aman Kang, Headteacher at Upper Batley High School, said: “We look forward to hosting this lively and entertaining event every year and enjoy seeing, and tasting, the fabulous entries - everyone always leaves happier, and a little full!”

Following the success of their Great Winter Get Together event, Healey Junior, Infant and Nursery School held the Great Summer Intergenerational Get Together welcoming residents from Charles Jones Court and Key Stage 1 families.

Headteacher Luisa Lang said: “We love playing an active role in our community and ensuring that people of all ages don’t feel isolated. An afternoon tea style event is always well received and we look forward to hosting our next Great Get Together, where people of all ages and backgrounds can socialise and support one another.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tesco, in Cleckheaton, also donated a food hamper that was gratefully received through the winning raffle ticket holder.

Healey Junior, Infant and Nursery School held the Great Summer Intergenerational Get Together welcoming residents from Charles Jones Court and Key Stage 1 families.

On the Sunday, people flocked to Oakwell Hall to run, jog, walk, chat, support and enjoy the festivities, with a Trust staff team - their biggest representation - taking part in the Run for Jo,

Sam Vickers, Trust CEO said: “We truly value the importance of community and see it as an extension of our Trust family. Through shared experiences we’re able to connect with people in lots of different ways.