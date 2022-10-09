Since 2020, the eco-committee of learners at Upper Batley High School have dedicated themselves to various environmental projects within the school and the community, such as introducing recycling bins on-site, running FareShare and attending conferences.

The school, which is located on Batley Field Hill, was awarded the Eco-Schools Green Flag with Distinction in July 2022, a flag which is now in-situ within the school grounds.

The application for the Green Flag was submitted by the school’s sustainability lead for the trust and the Eco-Schools coordinator, Lisa Wood, who has supported the students through various environmental projects.

Lisa Wood with some of the Eco-Committee of learners at upper Batley High School.

These projects included completing an environmental review and action plan, creating an eco code, planting trees and flowers to help with biodiversity, speaking to caterers regarding single use plastic and sustainable food sources and creating a Fair Trade competition.

The eco-committee have also taken part in climate conferences both virtually and in person and are part of the Kirklees Climate Commission Youth Panel.

Lisa, who is also second in department of humanities and lead of geography and travel and tourism, said: “The learners have worked really hard to try and make our school and community more environmentally friendly and sustainable.

“You hear on the news about climate change, and this has made the learners more aware of it at more of a local level, teaching them little things that they can do.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upper Batley High School on Batley Field Hill.

“At the end of the day, they can make a difference and it's about giving them the momentum and platform to do it.

“Obviously the flag represents the school, but ultimately it's a massive achievement for the learners. It makes them see what a big difference they can make.

“They take the information home as well. I know one of the mums emailed me and said how they have to recycle every single thing in the house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are spreading it into the wider community and if Kirklees want to be net zero, all these little things can help achieve that.

“Also, all the Eco-Schools work that the learners have been doing, the majority of it has been in their own time such as lunchtimes, break time, before school and after school.

“They have had the dedication and commitment to stick with it in their own time - it's fantastic commitment, it really is.

“They are little superstars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am now trying to get all the schools in the trust to be part of the Eco-Schools programme and I want to use our learners as an example, to see what else we can achieve.

“If there is something we can do to help, then why not?”

Eco-Schools, which is part of Keep Britain Tidy, is a programme designed to empower young people to make a difference in their school, local community and beyond.

After working through the programme during the academic year, schools, colleges and nurseries can apply for an Eco-Schools Green Flag accreditation during the annual application window, open from May 1 to July 31.

Advertisement Hide Ad