Batley Grammar School learners achieve outstanding GCSE and vocational results

Some of the Batley Grammar School learners proudly collecting their results today

Learners and staff at Batley Grammar School are celebrating an excellent set of GCSE and vocational results today. Their hard work and dedication have led to strong grades and secured their next steps in education. This year's results reflect the success of learners across the school’s Key Stage 4 courses.

Batley Grammar School learners have demonstrated fantastic progress, including 17% of all grades being a grade 7 or above. A significant number of learners also achieved top grades of grade 9s across a wide range of subjects. These outcomes will enable them to pursue their chosen career paths, including A-levels, vocational courses, and apprenticeships. The Batley school community congratulates all of its learners on their tremendous success this summer.

The exceptional results achieved this year are a testament to the school’s core values of Respect, Community, and Resilience. Its learners have shown remarkable resilience in their determination to work hard, even when faced with challenging subjects. They have demonstrated respect for themselves and their peers by supporting one another and valuing their diverse, engaging and inspiring learning environment. Their success also reflects a strong sense of community, as they have worked together to achieve their goals and positively contributed to the school environment. These results are not just a measure of academic success, but also a reflection of their outstanding character and work ethic.

John Hughes, Headteacher of Batley Grammar School, commented: "Our staff team is immensely proud of our learners' achievements in this year's GCSE and GCSE-equivalent results. Their commitment and perseverance have truly paid off, and we are delighted to see our learners now preparing to embark on their next exciting adventures. Our dedicated staff team has worked tirelessly to support each learner. The positive relationships and strong foundations built here at Batley Grammar will undoubtedly take them far. We are excited to follow their progress and see how they continue to flourish beyond our school gates. We wish them all the best for the future; they will always be a part of the Batley family.

“I would like to extend my thanks to all our staff, the parents and carers who support our learners, and our entire community for their continued support. Well done to everyone for these tremendous results, and a special congratulations to our wonderful learners who are now starting their next exciting steps in education and employment."