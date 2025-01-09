Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The headteacher of a Batley school has praised the “hard work, dedication and commitment” of staff, pupils and their families after it received its latest Ofsted report.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Batley Grammar School has been awarded a ‘Good’ rating in all areas - including the quality of education, behaviour and attitude, and leadership and management - after inspectors visited the setting on November 26 and 27.

The all-through school, which is part of the Batley Multi Academy Trust, was commended by the education watchdog for its “calm and welcoming environment,” while pupils, aged between three and 16, were praised for concentrating and their work ethic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report, which can be viewed on the school’s website, states:

Batley Grammar School headteacher, John Hughes, pictured here with some pupils, has praised the “hard work, dedication and commitment” of staff, pupils and their families after it received its latest Ofsted report. Photo by JohnHoulihan.com

“Behaviour systems have recently been strengthened. This is helping to ensure that relationships between teachers and pupils are positive. Pupils in all years are confident that they will get help if they are worried about something.

“In all year groups, teachers receive clear information about pupils. They use this to ensure that in lessons, pupils are supported to do well and achieve their best.

“Leaders’ vision of a strong school community is realised in the design and provision of the school curriculum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In most subjects, the curriculum identifies the most important knowledge pupils need.”

Batley Grammar School headteacher, John Hughes. Photo by johnhoulihan.com

The positive report adds:

“Support for those at the early stages of reading is strong across the school. For the youngest pupils, including children in early years, there is a strong foundation in phonics due to the expertise of staff and the consistency with which the phonics curriculum is delivered.

“Primary-age pupils are enthusiastic about the books they read. They understand how class reading books connect to the curriculum they study in, for example, history.

“In the secondary provision, pupils are supported through different interventions to develop fluency, expression, comprehension and decoding. Identification of pupils’ specific needs ensures this provision is targeted appropriately.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attendance at the school, on Carlinghow Hill, is described as “strong” while the setting offers “a range of activities for pupils such as the school production of ‘Annie’, which is currently in rehearsal.

Headteacher, John Hughes, said: “This recognition is a testament to the hard work, dedication and commitment of our staff, learners, governors and families.

“We are proud of this achievement and remain steadfast in our mission to provide a caring and inclusive learning environment that enables high achievement for all.

“We will continue to deliver excellence in all areas of school life, working together to provide the best possible learning experience for all our young people.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Trust’s CEO, Sam Vickers, added: “Batley Grammar School has a rich and diverse 400-year-old history. Congratulations to Mr Hughes and his talented staff team, who work hard each and every day to ensure every young person, regardless of their background or starting point, receives a high-quality education coupled with first-class care, guidance and support.

“Mr Hughes and his team lead by example and live the school’s values of respect, community and resilience.

“Congratulations to the staff team, the strong governing board, parents and carers and, most importantly, the young people who are a credit to the school, their families and themselves.”

The school was rated ‘Good’ at a previous short inspection in September 2018.