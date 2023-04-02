Around 400 members pay just £10 a year to sign up for 10 fortnightly classes covering everything from art to ballroom dancing to languages, genealogy, creative writing, cross-stitch, tai chi, bridge for beginners, and guitar.

The sessions are designed ‘for the members, by the members’, and are very popular.

The entirely voluntary organisation, which runs from October to March and is aimed at providing lifelong learning for people aged 50 and above, was set up 30 years ago offering just four classes - It now offers 31 subjects.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater.

For U3A, Halina Kasperowicz said they were ‘keen’ to increase numbers back up to pre-Covid-19 levels of more than 600.

She said: “We are seeking to enrol new members. We have a lot of people in their 80s, and we previously had a lady in one class who was in her 90s.

“Currently we have people coming in from Mirfield and Ossett, so anyone is welcome. You don’t have to be retired to take part.”

Following her visit, Ms Leadbeater said: “It’s lovely to see that something so positive is happening in Cleckheaton.

“I was really impressed by the variety of classes on offer, and by the number of people in the town hall who enjoy what they do, and who are clearly very good at it.”

To find out more about Cleckheaton University of the Third Age, visit https://cleckheatonu3a.com/

