Five students from Batley Girls’ High School on Windmill Lane - who are all part of a NextGenLeaders programme - have recently carried out a survey focused on approaching period poverty.

The results found that 56 per cent of girls felt there is a stigma in their community around periods, with 33 per cent feeling embarrassed to talk about periods with their family, and 55 per cent admitting they need support when purchasing sanitary products.

Using these statistics and with help from charity Freedom4Girls the students have made their own washable sanitary towels, and created a sustainable business model by selling the pads, to help support girls and young women who are struggling with their periods.

Batley Girls’ High School students with Sam Vickers, Sanam Ali, Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, Sarah Steel and Iffat Ahmad.

One of the girls said: “The issue of periods is not talked about in our community. Bringing it up makes you feel embarrassed. We’d like to stop that stigma.”

Following a visit to the school Ms Leadbeater said: “I was very impressed with the students’ innovative approach to this project.

“No-one should be embarrassed to discuss issues around the health and wellbeing of women and girls, and I’m very pleased to see such a positive approach from Batley Girls’ pupils.”

Sarah Steel, schools programme manager for NextGenLeaders, said: “As part of the NextGenLeaders programme the group ideated about this issue of periods, period poverty, the cultural stigma and how they could create a sustainable change.

“Through project development, funding supported by The National Lottery Community Fund and SDG education the team have developed an impactful project that will help tackle this problem. They have grown in confidence and developed true empathy for this problem.

“Presenting their work to Ms Leadbeater was been a fantastic experience and I do hope that their project positively impacts their local community. With her backing I am sure we will do.”

Batley Multi Academy Trust CEO, Sam Vickers, added: “The way our young people have approached this social action project really is admirable.