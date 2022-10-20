Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater judges ‘brilliant’ scarecrow festival at north Kirklees' Hollybank Trust

Children, young people, adults and staff across school classes, homes and departments at Hollybank Trust - which is located on Far Common Road, Mirfield - had the opportunity to make a scarecrow, which were then displayed in the grounds of the site

Ms Leadbeater was invited to the event on October 13 to choose her top four scarecrows.

Ms Leadbeater said: “On a gloriously sunny day it was an absolute pleasure to see such a fantastic set of entries in the Hollybank Trust annual scarecrow competition.

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater, Anna O’Mahony, Chief Executive, Hollybank, and Annabel Lane, Executive Director of People, Communication and Children's Services.

“It was inspiring to see such imagination and creativity, and incredibly difficult to pick the winners as they were all brilliant!

“Thank you Hollybank for inviting me to judge what was a splendid competition, and for the dedication, commitment and hard work of your excellent team.”

Hollybank provides teaching, residential care, plus a range of therapies and enrichment activities for children, young people and adults with profound and multiple disabilities.

A spokesperson for Hollybank Trust said: “Lots of creativity and hard work goes into making the scarecrows, and the coveted title of ‘Hollybank’s best scarecrow’ is extremely sought-after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scarecrow Festival took place on Thursday, October 13.