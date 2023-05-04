News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Local Election 2023: When results will be announced
39 minutes ago Bobby Davro’s fiancée dies days after heartbreaking cancer news
47 minutes ago Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2023 inductees revealed
1 hour ago Lionel Richie makes huge gaffe  while meeting Queen Camilla
3 hours ago Madeleine McCann’s younger sister speaks publicly for first time
3 hours ago New law will ban cold calls in bid to fight financial fraudsters

Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater faces 'grilling' on life in Westminster at Cleckheaton primary school

Kim Leadbeater faced a Cleckheaton primary school council for an enjoyable ‘grilling’ on her life in Westminster.

By Adam Cheshire
Published 4th May 2023, 11:30 BST- 1 min read

The Batley and Spen MP met some well-informed youngsters following an invitation to speak with members of the school council at Whitechapel C of E Primary in Cleckheaton on Thursday, April 27.

The school, on Whitechapel Road, asked Kim to outline her role as an MP and to take part in a question-and-answer session with pupils.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

During an hour-long session Kim outlined many aspects of her life as a Member of Parliament before facing questions in an enjoyable grilling.

Kim Leadbeater met with pupils from Whitechapel C of E Primary in Cleckheaton on Thursday, April 27.Kim Leadbeater met with pupils from Whitechapel C of E Primary in Cleckheaton on Thursday, April 27.
Kim Leadbeater met with pupils from Whitechapel C of E Primary in Cleckheaton on Thursday, April 27.
Most Popular

Kim said: “The pupils already knew such a lot about Westminster, parliament, government, and Big Ben, and their questions were intelligent, considered, and really interesting.

“They included, ‘Do you always agree with the Prime Minister?’ and ‘Do you ever get lost in Parliament?’ to my favourite: ‘When do you sleep?’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“This sort of face-to-face engagement is why I absolutely love going into schools. When pupils ask me what my favourite part of the job is, I say: ‘meeting people like you.’

“Thanks to everyone for the invitation, the warm welcome, and the fantastic questions.”

Read More
Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater supports Heckmondwike dad as he prepares to ta...
Related topics:Kim LeadbeaterBatleyCleckheatonMember of Parliament