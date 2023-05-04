Batley and Spen MP Kim Leadbeater faces 'grilling' on life in Westminster at Cleckheaton primary school
Kim Leadbeater faced a Cleckheaton primary school council for an enjoyable ‘grilling’ on her life in Westminster.
The Batley and Spen MP met some well-informed youngsters following an invitation to speak with members of the school council at Whitechapel C of E Primary in Cleckheaton on Thursday, April 27.
The school, on Whitechapel Road, asked Kim to outline her role as an MP and to take part in a question-and-answer session with pupils.
During an hour-long session Kim outlined many aspects of her life as a Member of Parliament before facing questions in an enjoyable grilling.
Kim said: “The pupils already knew such a lot about Westminster, parliament, government, and Big Ben, and their questions were intelligent, considered, and really interesting.
“They included, ‘Do you always agree with the Prime Minister?’ and ‘Do you ever get lost in Parliament?’ to my favourite: ‘When do you sleep?’
“This sort of face-to-face engagement is why I absolutely love going into schools. When pupils ask me what my favourite part of the job is, I say: ‘meeting people like you.’
“Thanks to everyone for the invitation, the warm welcome, and the fantastic questions.”