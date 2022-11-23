The leading home builder, Barratt Developments Yorkshire West - which regularly supports those living in the area close to its developments - has recently purchased school uniform items for pupils at the school based on Upper Road in Dewsbury.

The new uniform pieces were collected by parents and guardians anonymously, to help start their time at school in the best possible way, amid the increasing costs of living.

Rizwana Ahmed, head teacher at Carlton Junior and Infant School said: “We’re so grateful to Barratt Developments Yorkshire West for reaching out to offer their support for our early years pupils.

“A lot of parents and guardians are experiencing the squeeze this year with the increased costs of living and our appreciation for the help is felt by all of us at Carlton Junior School.”

This donation marks the beginning of a partnership between Barrett's and Carlton Junior and Infant School - which is located close to the home builder’s Lockwood Fields development - which will see the pupils engage in fun and educational activities throughout the academic year.

Ian Ruthven, managing director of Barratt Developments Yorkshire West commented: “We’re pleased we’ve been able to make a difference to the parents and guardians of the pupils at Carlton Junior Infant School.

“Starting school is a big moment for children and we’re glad that our donation has helped them begin the first step.”

Carlton Junior and Infant School on Upper Road, Dewsbury.