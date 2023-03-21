Fairfield School, which provides provision for four to 19 year olds with a wide range of complex needs, will be opening its gates on Sunday, March 26, as they continue to raise funds towards their playground transformation.

So far, the school, based on White Lee Road, has already received more than half of the £100,000 target - with the current donation total standing at £56,418.

The development hopes to transform what is currently described as a ‘boring concrete area’ into four separate smaller areas with a safer soft crumb surface and artificial grass.

The development will also include a sunken trampoline, a miniature formula one race track, swing, climbing frame, a sensory gazebo, seating area, planters and a “gymnasium zone” where the more active pupils can burn off some energy.

Sarah Breeze, fundraiser at Fairfield School, said: “We do it twice a year and it is back by popular demand because people really like it.

“It’s an opportunity to open our school gates and get the local community through them. It’s a nice opportunity to talk about who we are and what we do. We just want to raise the profile of the school.

“It’s a massive thank you to everyone who has already donated - there are local businesses like Locala who have donated. We have got a great following and we have got people looking out for us.”

An artists impression of what the new playground at Fairfield School will look like from the school's promotional video.

The car boot sale, which costs £5 per car, will take place at the school between 9am and 12pm. However, gates will open at 8am to allow stall holders to set up.

