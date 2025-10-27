Here’s how secondary schools In Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley, Cleckheaton and Birkenshaw performed in new Government league tables.placeholder image
Attainment 8: Here’s how secondary schools In Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley, Cleckheaton, Heckmondwike, Liversedge and Birkenshaw performed in new Government league tables

By Adam Cheshire
Published 27th Oct 2025, 06:00 GMT
The Department for Education has recently published the latest secondary school league tables – and here is how our schools in Sewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen fared.

The latest from the Government is in relation to schools’ performance in Attainment 8 for 2024.

Attainment 8 is when schools get a score based on how well pupils have performed in up to 8 qualifications, which include English, maths, 3 English Baccalaureate qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and 3 other additional approved qualifications.

Here is how schools in North Kirklees got on.

For more information visit: https://www.compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk/

Heckmondwike Grammar School has an attainment 8 score of 80.1.

1. Heckmondwike Grammar School

Heckmondwike Grammar School has an attainment 8 score of 80.1. Photo: Jim Fitton

Rida Girls High School, Dewsbury, has an Attainment 8 score of 55.6.

2. Rida Girls High School

Rida Girls High School, Dewsbury, has an Attainment 8 score of 55.6. Photo: Jim Fitton

Madni Academy, Dewsbury, has an Attainment 8 score of 49.4.

3. Madni Academy

Madni Academy, Dewsbury, has an Attainment 8 score of 49.4. Photo: Google Street View

The Mirfield Free Grammar has an Attainment 8 score of 47.7.

4. The Mirfield Free Grammar

The Mirfield Free Grammar has an Attainment 8 score of 47.7. Photo: Google Street View

