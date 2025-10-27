The latest from the Government is in relation to schools’ performance in Attainment 8 for 2024.

Attainment 8 is when schools get a score based on how well pupils have performed in up to 8 qualifications, which include English, maths, 3 English Baccalaureate qualifications including sciences, computer science, history, geography and languages, and 3 other additional approved qualifications.

Here is how schools in North Kirklees got on.

For more information visit: https://www.compare-school-performance.service.gov.uk/

1 . Heckmondwike Grammar School Heckmondwike Grammar School has an attainment 8 score of 80.1. Photo: Jim Fitton

2 . Rida Girls High School Rida Girls High School, Dewsbury, has an Attainment 8 score of 55.6. Photo: Jim Fitton

3 . Madni Academy Madni Academy, Dewsbury, has an Attainment 8 score of 49.4. Photo: Google Street View

4 . The Mirfield Free Grammar The Mirfield Free Grammar has an Attainment 8 score of 47.7. Photo: Google Street View