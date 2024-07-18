Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The headteacher of a Dewsbury school has praised the “amazing pupils, talented staff and supportive community” after receiving a ‘good’ Ofsted verdict.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Inspectors visited Overthorpe Church of England Academy, on Edge Top Road, in May, and graded the “welcoming and caring” school good in all areas, including quality of education, behaviour and attitudes and personal development.

The report says: “Pupils feel safe and are safe. Relationships between pupils and staff are warm and nurturing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“During collective worship, pupils place class owls in a nest. This represents the classes coming together as one big family. One pupil said: ‘The nest reminds us that we will always have a safe place to come to. We will always be welcomed back to the school.’ This activity reflects the school’s Christian values of trust and friendship.

The headteacher of Overthorpe C of E Academy in Dewsbury has praised the “amazing pupils, talented staff and supportive community” after receiving a ‘good’ Ofsted verdict.

“Pupils behave well. They are polite and helpful. Pupils have good manners. They greet visitors with respect and hold doors open for adults and their peers.

“The school develops pupils’ talents and interests. Pupils enjoy a wide range of extra-curricular activities. The school ensures that pupils make the most of these clubs during their time at the school. Parents, carers and pupils value this.”

On the school’s leadership and management, the report states:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There have been significant changes to school leadership since the start of this academic year. Leaders at all levels have high ambition for all pupils. This includes disadvantaged pupils and those with special educational needs and/or disabilities (SEND). There is a strong sense of shared responsibility for improving outcomes for all.

“Leaders have reviewed and developed the curriculum. They have ensured that it is carefully planned and well sequenced. It maps out the knowledge, skills and vocabulary that pupils will learn.”

Headteacher, Mr Joe Mitchell, said: “I could not be more proud of what we have achieved in school and the outcome of the Ofsted report adds further evidence to support the quality education that our children receive, day in and day out, at Overthorpe.

“It is an absolute privilege to work with such amazing pupils, talented staff and a supportive community.

“Primary education is such a critical time in a child’s life where their emotional, social and academic growth is of paramount importance. What delights me is that our Ofsted report celebrates the breadth of our school offer in all of these areas.

“I’d like to offer my heartfelt thanks to everyone involved in making Overthorpe the unique and wonderful school that it is.”