Over 100 people gathered at Thornhill Community Academy last week for its first ever Community Iftar.

Thornhill Community Academy headteacher Matthew Burton at the school's first community Iftar.

The Dewsbury high school, on Valley Drive, welcomed pupils, parents and members of the community - from diverse backgrounds including Muslims and non-Muslims - to come together during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan to break their fast at sunset, while sharing food, conversation and community spirit.

Students led activities during the event, including a reading from the Quran, a Ramadan knowledge quiz, a prayer activity based on the concept of Tasbeeh and a craft and colouring area.

A time of silent reflection and prayer followed at 6pm followed by a Dua, an act of worship, led by Academy student, Adam Musa.

Further prayer followed to open the fast led by Year 9 pupil Ateeq Nisar of Year 9 before the breaking of the fast took place at 6.13pm to coincide with sunset.

Academy staff and students had prepared Iftar gift packs, containing water, dates, a soft drink and a chocolate, for the guests.

Following the breaking of the fast, the Adhan was recited by Year 11 student Muhammad Junaid Saleh, asking the congregation to join in the Maghrib prayer - the fourth prayer of the daily prayers in Islam.

Headteacher Matthew Burton said: “I want to express my gratitude to all of the Academy’s staff and students responsible for providing the Community Iftar.

“It was humbling to be there and see the joy on people’s faces as they saw how much effort and care had gone into the event.

“Thank you to Fatema Mulla, Lucinda Rudd, Tanya Elsegood and every other member of staff who made that remarkable event come to life.