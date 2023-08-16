News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
Celebrating A-level results from 2000 to 2006 - can you see anyone you know?Celebrating A-level results from 2000 to 2006 - can you see anyone you know?
Celebrating A-level results from 2000 to 2006 - can you see anyone you know?

A-level results day: Take a look back at Dewsbury, Batley and Spen students celebrating from 2000 to 2006

It’s a big day for Dewsbury, Batley and Spen A-level students tomorrow as they nervously open their exam results.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 16th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST

And if you remember that feeling all too well, take a look back at photos from our archive showing students across the district opening and celebrating their results.

They were taken between 2000 and 2006 – can you see anyone you know?

Some of the students at St John Fisher Catholic High School, Dewsbury, with their A level results in 2000.

1. Results day 2000.

Some of the students at St John Fisher Catholic High School, Dewsbury, with their A level results in 2000. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Two of the students at St John Fisher Catholic High School, Dewsbury, with their A level results Laura Flanagan and Michael Summerscales.

2. Results day

Two of the students at St John Fisher Catholic High School, Dewsbury, with their A level results Laura Flanagan and Michael Summerscales. Photo: s

Photo Sales
A damp start, but a bright future for 18 year olds Matthew Firth with five passes and Lindsay Milloy with three passes as they collected their A Level resullts at Whitcliffe Mount School.

3. Results day 2001

A damp start, but a bright future for 18 year olds Matthew Firth with five passes and Lindsay Milloy with three passes as they collected their A Level resullts at Whitcliffe Mount School. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Mirfield Free Grammar.

4. Results day

Mirfield Free Grammar. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:DewsburyBatley