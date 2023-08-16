A-level results day: Take a look back at Dewsbury, Batley and Spen students celebrating from 2000 to 2006
It’s a big day for Dewsbury, Batley and Spen A-level students tomorrow as they nervously open their exam results.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 16th Aug 2023, 06:00 BST
And if you remember that feeling all too well, take a look back at photos from our archive showing students across the district opening and celebrating their results.
They were taken between 2000 and 2006 – can you see anyone you know?
