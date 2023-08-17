Students at Heckmondwike Grammar School celebrate their A-level results

Thousands of 16 and 17-year-olds across the country have been finding out their results this morning (Thursday) after sitting their exams in May and June.

And there were celebrations at the Heckmondwike school as 79 per cent of the sixth formers’ results were grade C or above, while 71 per cent of those grades were either A*, A or B.

In total, there were 220 A* and A grades, with 40 students achieving three or more grade A* or A passes.

Headteacher Peter Roberts said: “Congratulations to all our students on achieving outstanding A-level results again this year.

“Extra special mentions go to Saugat Bohara and Saneha Kauser who achieved four A* grades. Further congratulations go to Abdullah Aziz, Martha Currie and Jenny Hepworth who achieved an incredible A* grade in their three A-level subjects.

“These superb results reflect the hard work and dedication of our students and staff, and will enable the students to take their next steps with confidence.

“The outcomes in terms of students being placed at universities and high calibre apprenticeships of their choice are exceptionally good this year.”