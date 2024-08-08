A look back at Alevel results day in the noughties.A look back at Alevel results day in the noughties.
A-level results day: A look back at Dewsbuy, Batley, Mirfield and Spen students celebrating from 2000 to 2008

By Leanne Clarke
Published 8th Aug 2024, 06:00 GMT
There’s just one week to go until A-level students across North Kirklees nervously open their exam results.

And if you remember that feeling all too well, take a look back at photos from our archive showing students across the district opening and celebrating their results.

They were taken between 2000 and 2008 – can you see anyone you know?

Some of the students at St John Fisher Catholic High School, Dewsbury, with their A level results in 2000.

Some of the students at St John Fisher Catholic High School, Dewsbury, with their A level results in 2000. Photo: s

Two of the students at St John Fisher Catholic High School, Dewsbury, with their A level results, Laura Flanagan and Michael Summerscales.

Two of the students at St John Fisher Catholic High School, Dewsbury, with their A level results, Laura Flanagan and Michael Summerscales. Photo: s

A damp start, but a bright future for eighteen year olds Matthew Firth with five passes and Lindsay Milloy with three passes as they collected their A Level resullts at Whitcliffe Mount School in 2001.

A damp start, but a bright future for eighteen year olds Matthew Firth with five passes and Lindsay Milloy with three passes as they collected their A Level resullts at Whitcliffe Mount School in 2001. Photo: s

Mirfield Free Grammar.

Mirfield Free Grammar. Photo: a

