99 per cent of Kirklees children receive place at one of their preferred primary schools on National Offer Day
In September this year, over 6,200 children in Dewsbury, Batley and Spen, and across the whole of Kirklees, will be starting school for the first time or transferring to junior or middle school, with 99.1 per cent being allocated a place at one of the schools stated as a preference on their application.
According to the council, this year’s primary school figures show that 93.8 per cent of applicants in Kirklees secured a place at their first preference school, 4.5 per cent at their second choice and 0.8 per cent gained places at their third preference.
Tom Brailsford, Strategic Director for Children’s Services, said:
“It’s a major event in a child’s life when they start in reception class or move up to junior or middle school.
“We want all our learners to settle quickly and thrive in their new environment, so it’s really positive to see almost every family matched with one of their preferences.
“We work very closely with the Kirklees family of schools and, together, we’re supporting children to be happy, healthy and achieving their potential.”
The data follows on from the news last month when almost 98 per cent of Kirklees families were successfully matched to one of their preferred secondary schools.