41 schools to take part in Rainbeau Day in aid of Liversedge girl

Beau was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in December 2020.

In support of Beau’s Fight Against Cancer Appeal, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary Academy in Dewsbury is asking schools in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield to take part in Rainbeau Day, with 41 schools already signed up.

Beau, five, was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in December 2020 and has spent the last 12 months undergoing intensive treatment. Although the treatment has gone well, there is a high chance the cancer could return.

Her mum, Shirley, is trying to raise funds for Beau to take part in a pioneering trial in New York, but needs to raise £300,000 before April while Beau is still eligible for treatment.

Rainbeau Day will take place on Friday, January 28.

Deborah Parr, school business manager at St Joseph's Catholic Primary Academy, said: “We saw a poster with Beau, with the spelling of the word rainbow on, which we thought was clever. So, we thought, why don't we have a Rainbeau themed day to raise funds and do our bit as a school.

“Then we thought, actually, why don't we advertise this to all the schools and nurseries in Kirklees and surrounding areas to see if we can gain additional support and funds for the family.”

Since advertising Rainbeau Day, which will take place on Friday, January 28, 41 local schools and nurseries are now taking part in and promoting the day together, in order to raise funds for Beau.

Deborah said: “Beau's mum has been in touch and said she was quite overwhelmed at the support she was getting and what a great idea it was. This was quite a humbling conversation as I could hear Beau in the background as we spoke.”

The school is also hoping to organise a school wide raffle in the next couple of weeks, to raise further funds for Beau.

The schools included in Rainbeau Day so far are:

St Joseph’s Dewsbury

St Paulinus Dewsbury

Healey School Batley

Hartshead Jnr & Infants

St Marys Batley

Crowlees Mirfield

Holly Tree Nursery

Boothroyd Primary Academy

Church House Pre School Mirfield

Roberttown School

Carlinghow Academy

Battyeford Primary Mirfield

Trinity Children’s Centre Mirfield

The Ark Pre-school Howden Clough

St Peter's CE J I & EY School, Birstall

Howard Park Community School

Birstall Primary Academy

Little Ladybirds Childminding

Hopton Primary School

Mirfield Nursery Stepping Stones Group

Carlton J&I School

Brunswick Pre-School

Roberttown Community Centre Pre-School

Norristhorpe Pre School

Heckmondwike Primary

High Bank J I and N School

Norristhorpe Junior School

Whitechapel Primary Cleckheaton

Laugh and Learn Day Nursery Heckmondwike

Dinky Daycare

Gomersal Primary

Fieldhead Primary Academy

Future ChildCare Nursery

Childsplay Dewsbury

Hightown JI&N

Little Latham’s Farmers Nursery

Forest School Gomersal

Westmoor Primary School

PSC Football Academy

Sandal Castle Primary Wakefield

Little Rainbows Day Nursery