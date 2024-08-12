Celebrating GCSE results from 2000 to 2007 across North KirkleesCelebrating GCSE results from 2000 to 2007 across North Kirklees
Celebrating GCSE results from 2000 to 2007 across North Kirklees

32 photos of Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield pupils celebrating their GCSE results in the noughties

By Leanne Clarke
Published 12th Aug 2024, 06:00 GMT
It’s not long now until students across North Kirklees pick up their GCSE results.

So we’ve taken a look through our archives and found these brilliant pictures of pupils across the district celebrating their results over the years.

Can you spot anyone you know?

Star jump for Mirfield Free Grammar School pupil, Rachel King, jumping for joy at the ten A star results she acheived in her GCSE's.

1. 2002

Star jump for Mirfield Free Grammar School pupil, Rachel King, jumping for joy at the ten A star results she acheived in her GCSE's. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Westborough High pupils receive their GCSE results in 2002.

2. GCSE

Westborough High pupils receive their GCSE results in 2002. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Happy faces at Whitcliffe Mount School on the reciept of the GCSE results.

3. Results

Happy faces at Whitcliffe Mount School on the reciept of the GCSE results. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Overjoyed with their GCSE results at Whitcliffe Mount are Gareth Charnock, Kenny Parsons, Sharon Armstrong and Charlotte Hill.

4. 2002

Overjoyed with their GCSE results at Whitcliffe Mount are Gareth Charnock, Kenny Parsons, Sharon Armstrong and Charlotte Hill. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:DewsburyBatleyMirfieldNorth Kirklees
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice