Does it seem like a lifetime ago? Take a look through and see who you can spot!Does it seem like a lifetime ago? Take a look through and see who you can spot!
26 adorable school starter photos from across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen in 2004. 2005, 2006 and 2009

So, our little ones have started a new year at school after a long summer break.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 4th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST

With new classrooms, new teachers, and for the youngest of them, new friends to make, there's so much fun ahead for them.

We thought we'd delve back into our archives and pick out a few photos of your little ones (well, not so little now!) back in 2004, 2005, 2006 and 2009.

Does it seem like a lifetime ago? Take a look through and see who you can spot!

The reception class at St.Mary's First and Nursery School in 2004.

1. 2004

The reception class at St.Mary's First and Nursery School in 2004. Photo: s

The Wrens reception class at Hightown First and Nursery School in 2005.

2. 2005

The Wrens reception class at Hightown First and Nursery School in 2005. Photo: s

The Reception Class at East Bierley First School in 2005.

3. First Class

The Reception Class at East Bierley First School in 2005. Photo: s

The Reception class at Whitcliffe Road First School.

4. 2005

The Reception class at Whitcliffe Road First School. Photo: s

