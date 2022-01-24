24 schools to take part in Rainbeau Day in aid of Liversedge girl
A Rainbeau Day will allow children to wear colourful clothing in support of a young girl from Liversedge to raise funds for her fight against cancer.
In support of Beau’s Fight Against Cancer Appeal, St Joseph’s Catholic Primary Academy in Dewsbury is asking schools in Dewsbury, Batley, Spen and Mirfield to take part in Rainbeau Day, with 24 schools already signed up.
Beau, five, was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma in December 2020 and has spent the last 12 months undergoing intensive treatment. Although the treatment has gone well, there is a high chance the cancer could return.
Her mum, Shirley, is trying to raise funds for Beau to take part in a pioneering trial in New York, but needs to raise £300,000 before April while Beau is still eligible for treatment.
Deborah Parr, school business manager at St Joseph's Catholic Primary Academy, said: “We saw a poster with Beau, with the spelling of the word rainbow on, which we thought was clever. So, we thought, why don't we have a Rainbeau themed day to raise funds and do our bit as a school.
“Then we thought, actually, why don't we advertise this to all the schools and nurseries in Kirklees and surrounding areas to see if we can gain additional support and funds for the family.”
Since advertising Rainbeau Day, which will take place on Friday, January 28, 24 local schools and nurseries are now taking part in and promoting the day together, in order to raise funds for Beau.
Deborah said: “Beau's mum has been in touch and said she was quite overwhelmed at the support she was getting and what a great idea it was. This was quite a humbling conversation as I could hear Beau in the background as we spoke.”
The school is also hoping to organise a school wide raffle in the next couple of weeks, to raise further funds for Beau.
The schools included in Rainbeau Day so far are:
St Joseph's Catholic Primary Academy, Dewsbury
St Paulinus Catholic Primary School, Dewsbury
Healey School, Batley
Hartshead Junior & Infants, Liversedge
St Mary's Catholic Primary School, Batley
Crowlees School, Mirfield
Holly Tree Nursery, Dewsbury
Boothroyd Primary Academy, Dewsbury
Church House Pre School, Mirfield
Roberttown School
Carlinghow Academy, Batley
Battyeford Primary, Mirfield
Trinity Children's Centre, Mirfield
The Ark Pre-School, Howden Clough
St Peter's CE JI & EY School, Birstall
Howard Park Community School, Cleckheaton
Birstall Primary Academy
Little Ladybirds Childminding
Hopton Primary School, Mirfield
Mirfield Nursery Stepping Stones Group
Carlton J&I School, Dewsbury
Brunswick Pre-School, Dewsbury
Roberttown Community Centre Pre-School
Norristhorpe Pre School
St Joseph's is asking parents to donate a minimum of £1 for their child to wear colourful themed clothes on the day. All proceeds will go to Beau’s Fight Against Cancer Appeal.