News you can trust since 1858
BREAKING
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Andrew Tate wins appeal to be released from house arrest
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
Wilko on the brink of collapse putting 12,000 jobs at risk
Canada PM Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie to separate after 18 years
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Do you recognise anyone from your schooldays?Do you recognise anyone from your schooldays?
Do you recognise anyone from your schooldays?

22 photos of Dewsbury, Batley and Spen schools in the noughties

If you went to school in Dewsbury, Batley or Spen in the 2000s then we might have a photo of you and your classmates.
By Leanne Clarke
Published 4th Aug 2023, 11:22 BST

From A-Level results day and headteachers to lunchtime and school trips, our photographers were there to capture some memorable moments.

Take a look and see if you recognise anyone!

Pupils of Hilltop Primary School receiving expert soccer tuition from Niel Cairns, Ian Ormondroyd and Glenn Conway, Bradford City Community coaches.

1. 2000

Pupils of Hilltop Primary School receiving expert soccer tuition from Niel Cairns, Ian Ormondroyd and Glenn Conway, Bradford City Community coaches. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Gomersal Middle School pupils Lucy Nield (left) and Hannah Walker, both aged 13, take a close look at Kevin Walker of Dewsbury, who dressed as a 17th century looter for a historic storytelling session at Oakwell Hall, Birstall.

2. Gomersal

Gomersal Middle School pupils Lucy Nield (left) and Hannah Walker, both aged 13, take a close look at Kevin Walker of Dewsbury, who dressed as a 17th century looter for a historic storytelling session at Oakwell Hall, Birstall. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Robbie Paul with the year seven rugby team at St John Fisher School, Dewsbury

3. Rugby

Robbie Paul with the year seven rugby team at St John Fisher School, Dewsbury Photo: s

Photo Sales
Some of the students at St John Fisher Catholic High School, Dewsbury, with their A level results.

4. Results

Some of the students at St John Fisher Catholic High School, Dewsbury, with their A level results. Photo: s

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6