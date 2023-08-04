If you went to school in Dewsbury, Batley or Spen in the 2000s then we might have a photo of you and your classmates.
From A-Level results day and headteachers to lunchtime and school trips, our photographers were there to capture some memorable moments.
Take a look and see if you recognise anyone!
1. 2000
Pupils of Hilltop Primary School receiving expert soccer tuition from Niel Cairns, Ian Ormondroyd and Glenn Conway, Bradford City Community coaches. Photo: s
2. Gomersal
Gomersal Middle School pupils Lucy Nield (left) and Hannah Walker, both aged 13, take a close look at Kevin Walker of Dewsbury, who dressed as a 17th century looter for a historic storytelling session at Oakwell Hall, Birstall. Photo: s
3. Rugby
Robbie Paul with the year seven rugby team at St John Fisher School, Dewsbury Photo: s
4. Results
Some of the students at St John Fisher Catholic High School, Dewsbury, with their A level results. Photo: s