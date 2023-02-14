News you can trust since 1858
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Do you remember any of these faces?

22 photo memories of headteachers in Dewsbury schools in the noughties

Spot anyone you remember from your school days?

By Leanne Clarke
3 minutes ago

From charity days to celebrating Ofsted reports, here are photos of headteachers from schools across Dewsbury in 2000,2001 and 2002.

See how many faces you recognise!

1. Westborough

Francoise Leake, headteacher of Westborough High School, Dewsbury, gets three cheers from her pupils as she reads out the glowing OFSTED report to them in 2001.

Photo: s

Photo Sales

2. Mr Ford

Headteacher Keith Ford at Boothroyd Junior and Infant School in 2001.

Photo: s

Photo Sales

3. Mr Levey

Earlsheaton High School headteacher Paul Levey was running the London Marathon to raise money for charity.

Photo: s

Photo Sales

4. New headteacher

New Thornhill Junior and Infant School Headteacher in 2001 Marion Eastwood with pupils James, Jonathan, Jodie, and Louisa.

Photo: s

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
DewsburyOfsted