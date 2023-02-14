22 photo memories of headteachers in Dewsbury schools in the noughties

From charity days to celebrating Ofsted reports, here are photos of headteachers from schools across Dewsbury in 2000,2001 and 2002.
See how many faces you recognise!
1. Westborough
Francoise Leake, headteacher of Westborough High School, Dewsbury, gets three cheers from her pupils as she reads out the glowing OFSTED report to them in 2001.
Photo: s
2. Mr Ford
Headteacher Keith Ford at Boothroyd Junior and Infant School in 2001.
Photo: s
3. Mr Levey
Earlsheaton High School headteacher Paul Levey was running the London Marathon to raise money for charity.
Photo: s
4. New headteacher
New Thornhill Junior and Infant School Headteacher in 2001 Marion Eastwood with pupils James, Jonathan, Jodie, and Louisa.
Photo: s