21 headteachers you might remember with fondness from across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spenplaceholder image
21 headteachers you might remember with fondness from across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen

21 headteachers you might remember with fondness from across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen in the noughties and 2010s

By Adam Cheshire
Published 16th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
These fantastic pictures remember the former headteachers at schools across Dewsbury, Mirfield, Batley and Spen in the noughties and 2010s.

You might not necessarily have been taught by them, but they were the ones in charge of everything - educational performance, strategic direction, management of staff, you name it.

They would take the lead on whole school assemblies, and you knew you could be in trouble if you had to step through the door into their office.

But they helped to shape so many young people’s futures across North Kirklees.

Can you spot your former headteacher?

Kevin Higgins became the new headteacher at St John Fisher in 2002.

1. St John Fisher - Kevin Higgins

Kevin Higgins became the new headteacher at St John Fisher in 2002. Photo: DIANE ALLEN

Photo Sales
John McGee, the former Headteacher of Whitcliffe Mount, Cleckheaton, pictured in one of the old Science Labs at the school in July 2010.

2. Whitcliffe Mount - John McGee

John McGee, the former Headteacher of Whitcliffe Mount, Cleckheaton, pictured in one of the old Science Labs at the school in July 2010. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
GCSE results day at Thornhill Community Academy in 2014. Headteacher Jonny Mitchell is pictured Amaarah Shaikh and Judith Webster who achieved 11 A's or A* between them.

3. Thornhill - Jonny Mitchell

GCSE results day at Thornhill Community Academy in 2014. Headteacher Jonny Mitchell is pictured Amaarah Shaikh and Judith Webster who achieved 11 A's or A* between them. Photo: Simon Hulme

Photo Sales
Headteacher, David Powell, centre, with colleagues Darryl Emmott, left, and Chris Chew, who all retired in 2011 after a combined total of 90 years teaching at Thornhill Community Science College.

4. Thornhill - David Powell

Headteacher, David Powell, centre, with colleagues Darryl Emmott, left, and Chris Chew, who all retired in 2011 after a combined total of 90 years teaching at Thornhill Community Science College. Photo: Steve Gray

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:DewsburyMirfieldBatleyNorth Kirklees
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice