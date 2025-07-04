Here are 11 photos of Year 6 school leavers across North Kirklees.placeholder image
Here are 11 photos of Year 6 school leavers across North Kirklees.

11 photos of Year 6 school leavers across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen as they say goodbye to their primary years

By Adam Cheshire
Published 4th Jul 2025, 06:00 BST
Another term has come to an end and Year 6 children from across Dewsbury, Batley and Spen have said farewell to their primary school years.

To mark the occasion the Reporter Series invited schools across North Kirklees to share pictures of their Year 6 leavers for a special supplement which was printed in the print version of the Dewsbury Reporter, Batley News and Spenborough Guardian yesterday, Thursday July (check the date!) edition. If you missed it and would like to order a copy call our newspaper sales team on 0330 403 0033.

In the meantime, congratulations to all Year 6 pupils – and best of luck for September when you start your secondary school journey.

Warwick Road Primary School - Class Eridanus

1. School Leavers 2025

Warwick Road Primary School - Class Eridanus Photo: SUB

Photo Sales
Warwick Road Primary School - Class Cygnus

2. School Leavers 2025

Warwick Road Primary School - Class Cygnus Photo: SUB

Photo Sales
Norristhorpe Junior School - Class 6O

3. School Leavers 2025

Norristhorpe Junior School - Class 6O Photo: SUB

Photo Sales
Norristhorpe Junior School - Class 6H

4. School Leavers 2025

Norristhorpe Junior School - Class 6H Photo: SUB

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:DewsburyBatleyNorth Kirklees
News you can trust since 1858
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice