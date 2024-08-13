Two goats have finally returned to their Oakenshaw home with help from the RSPCA after being stolen nine months ago - although another pair remain missing.

Pygmy goats Nanny McPhee and Raven were stolen, along with two other goats - Nibbles and Nancy - from a yard in Oakenshaw, overnight last October.

The worried owners immediately launched a campaign to find them, distributing leaflets in the local area, and offering a reward for their safe return. The theft was also reported to police.

Millie McKenzie, who runs the yard in Oakenshaw, said: “These goats lived together in a herd of 14 goats and we fed them on October 7 before putting them to bed, split between two sheds, and our gates were closed and locked.

“When we came to feed them the following morning, these four were missing.

“One of the girls who comes here was 13 and was absolutely heartbroken, particularly due to her close bond with Nibbles who she’d hand reared from birth.”

Then, on January 14, police called the RSPCA for help after two goats were abandoned in Kirkburn, near Driffield, East Yorkshire.

RSPCA officers managed to find a private yard who could take the goats into care before they were moved to the charity’s Millbrook Animal Centre, in Surrey, in April - the only site with facilities for farm animals with space for the pair.

The RSPCA then began their search for a new home, with staff none the wiser that they’d been stolen six months earlier.

A girl from the Oakenshaw yard spotted a post on the RSPCA’s main Facebook page appealing for a home for two goats - who were given the names Pip and Squeak - on July 17 and recognised them.

Nanny McPhee and Raven are now back at their Oakenshaw home.

Nibbles and Nancy still remain missing.