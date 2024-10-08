Yorkshire furniture retail group launches Solace+Co sofa brand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Flair Furniture Group, the parent company of home furnishing brands, including Bed Kingdom, Cuckooland, Flair, Recoil and Noomi, has launched a new sofa brand called Solace+Co to diversify and expand their current offering.

Solace+Co is a UK sofa brand that blends stylish, high-quality design with affordability and convenience. The sofa specialist will offer next-day delivery on some styles, with finance payment options available.

The European-manufactured sofa collection features 2-seaters, 3-seaters and corner sofas in boucle, chenille and velvet fabrics in beige, burnt orange, charcoal, cream, and khaki green, with prices ranging from £549.99 to £899.99.

Flair Furniture Group Managing Director and Founder Ashley Hainsworth comments, “We’ve been developing our sofa brand for a while now, and our goal is to make stylish, comfortable sofas that can be delivered the next day. We believe finding your next sofa should be simple and stress-free, whether you’re furnishing a cosy flat, upgrading your family living room, or creating a chic home office. Gone are the days of waiting 12 months for your new sofa to be delivered.

The Drew sofa in charcoal from Solace+Co's new collection

“Solace+Co’s ultimate mission is to make beautiful and comfortable living spaces accessible to everyone, regardless of space and budget.”

Flair Furniture Group has gone from strength to strength in recent years, acquiring the stock and IP from Cuckooland earlier this year and moving to a new HQ with a larger warehouse to increase stock levels. Founder Ashley was also featured in Insider Yorkshire’s 42 Under 42 list of leading business figures for 2024.

The brand will initially be stocked on the Bed Kingdom and Cuckooland websites, with a dedicated website in development for release in 2025.