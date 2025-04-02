Yorkshire Dales homeowner wins surprise 500l of heating oil for spring

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hawkswick-based Mrs Jo Bray, who returned to Yorkshire two years ago to enjoy semi-retirement, is looking forward to a warm and cosy spring with her husband, two dogs, cats, and Airbnb guests thanks to winning 500 litres of heating oil in Craggs Energy’s Cosy Heating Club free quarterly oil draw.

Commenting on her good fortune, Jo said: "Where we live, in the middle of the Yorkshire Dales, it’s colder than other places, and we need our heating oil throughout the year, not just for our home but also for our annex, which we let out as an Airbnb.

"We’ll be using our free 500 litres of fuel straight away to keep ourselves, our dogs, our heat-seeking cats, and our guests cosy and warm. With the busy Easter period coming, the timing couldn’t be better.”

Jo added: "We’ve been customers with Craggs Energy for two years since we bought our home. We've always used Direct Debit as I’d much prefer to pay monthly rather than in a lump sum, but we had no idea that meant we were in with a chance of winning 500 litres of free heating oil as part of the Cosy Heating Club. For us, it was a really nice surprise!"

Mrs Jo Bray being awarded her winners certificate

Since becoming employee-owned in 2022, Craggs Energy, which serves customers across Yorkshire, Lancashire and the North West, has introduced a series of new initiatives designed to reward its customers. Among these is its flagship customer reward scheme the Cosy Heating Club, which is free to join, and embodies its customer and community-focussed manifesto and the businesses’ ‘ What matters to you, matters to us’ mantra.

Customers setting up monthly Direct Debits with Craggs Energy instantly become Cosy Heating Club Members. In addition to having the chance to win 500 litres of heating oil every quarter, members can also look forward to:

priority 5-day delivery services

the ability to order as little as 300l of heating oil

reduced boiler servicing costs

one free update to premium heating oil per year

a free annual tank sponge to protect heating systems and boilers from damage caused by tank sludge

a free tank inspection on every delivery, ensuring safety and integrity; discounted oil tanks; eco-deliveries, and much more.

Cosy Heating Club members benefit from spreading the cost of heating their homes across the year using manageable monthly payments, and from the knowledge that 25p will be donated to Age UK Calderdale & Kirklees for every oil fuel delivery made by Craggs Energy through to the end of June.

