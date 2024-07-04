Yorkshire Building Society receives personal finance provider accolades

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Yorkshire Building Society has been recognised as the Best Building Society provider of mortgages at a national awards ceremony.

The Bradford-based mutual took the top award at the Moneyfacts Awards in London this week (2 July), the mutual was also highly commended in the Best Fixed Rate Mortgage Provider, Best Variable Rate Mortgage Provider and Personal Finance Provider categories as well as commended in the Best Remortgage Provider bringing a total of five accolades back to Yorkshire following the glittering awards ceremony.

Ben Merritt, director of mortgages at Yorkshire Building Society, said: “It’s an absolute honour to have been recognised with the top awards at such a prestigious event. We’re so proud our award-winning products continue to support millions of members to build financial resilience and to own their own home. To have it recognised on the national stage is a real achievement and testament to the hard work of all our colleagues who are committed to doing the right thing by our members day in, day out.”

Rigorous product monitoring in the previous year determines the winners of Moneyfacts Awards, which is a highlight of the personal finance industry calendar.