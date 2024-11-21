Women’s CHAI Project empowers mothers across Focus-Trust

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Women’s CHAI Project which operates across six of Focus-Trust’s schools, is providing mothers with a safe and supportive space to connect, learn, and grow.

The transformative initiative, part of the wider CHAI Project founded by Najma Khalid, empowers women to come together for "mum’s time only," offering them opportunities to develop new skills, build confidence, and share knowledge with both their families and the school community.

After a conservative upbringing, Najma entered an arranged marriage in 2000, enduring five years of emotional abuse before it ended in 2005. Left to support herself and her two children, she faced numerous challenges, from navigating the benefits system to overcoming barriers within her community and finding the right counsellor to help her rebuild.

Inspired by her own journey and the many mothers she met at the school gate who sought her advice, Najma launched the CHAI Project—a name born from the idea that first came to her over a cup of chai.

Members of Roundthorn Primary Academies' CHAI Project

The CHAI project has adopted the acronyms Care, Help, and Inspire, each of which it hopes will impact all the women involved in the project.

Each school has seen firsthand the positive impact the CHAI project has brought to parents across the community, offering participants access to a variety of guest speakers and workshops. From local leaders to NHS professionals, these visitors have inspired members to take on new challenges and expand their horizons.

In a testament to its impact, the CHAI Project in Old Trafford was recently celebrated at the Trafford Inspirational Woman’s Day Awards, taking home a well-deserved award.

Helen Rowland, CEO at Focus-Trust, commented, “The CHAI Project is a shining example of the power of community and support.

“By providing mothers with a safe, empowering environment, the initiative not only strengthens individual confidence but also enriches our children, families and school communities at large.

“Najma’s work with the CHAI Project aligns beautifully with our mission at Focus-Trust; it is inspiring to see these women flourish within the community and beyond!”

Najma Khalid, Founder of the CHAI Project, said: “I started the CHAI Project because I saw so many mums, like myself, struggling to find support and resources that felt accessible and understanding of our unique situations.

“Our goal is to create a safe space where women can gain confidence, learn new skills, and support one another.

“Watching these women grow, stand up for themselves, and even take on leadership roles has been incredibly inspiring!”

Focus-Trust is a primary school trust which is based in the Northwest of England and West Yorkshire with a vision of providing great schools at the heart of communities where children thrive, achieve, and succeed.