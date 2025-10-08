Winner of “Win a Shop at the Arcade” competition announced

The eagerly anticipated “Win a Shop at the Arcade” competition has reached its conclusion, with Personalised by Emily crowned as the winner following an incredible public vote.

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The contest, which has captured the imagination of the local community, invited the public to vote for their favourite among four inspiring small businesses vying for the opportunity to secure a retail unit in the beautifully restored Dewsbury Arcade.

More than 2,380 people cast their votes, showing the strength of community support for local entrepreneurs and the level of excitement building around the Arcade’s reopening in spring 2026.

The final results were as follows:

Personalised by Emily

Personalised by Emily – 721 votes

Fleurs by Marie – 596 votes

Cloud by Aicha – 574 votes

Tail Trends – 489 votes

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Examples of personalised gifts made by Emily

With an impressive 721 votes, Personalised by Emily, founded by Dewsbury-based maker Emily, secured the top spot. Known for her thoughtful, hand-crafted personalised gifts, Emily will now take her place as one of the first new retailers in the Arcade, helping to shape the future of Dewsbury’s historic shopping destination.

Speaking about her win, Emily said: ​"I’m absolutely thrilled to have won and so grateful to everyone who supported me, and to the organisers for this amazing opportunity. It’s a dream come true to bring my handmade creations into The Arcade’s reopening. I can’t wait to share my work and create a welcoming space for the whole community in Dewsbury.​"

The Arcade, a landmark of Dewsbury’s heritage, is currently undergoing a major programme of restoration. When it reopens in spring 2026, it will provide a new home for independent shops, cafés and creative businesses, bringing vibrancy back to the town centre and creating opportunities for local entrepreneurs to thrive.

Chris Hill, Development Director, says; “The response to the Win a Shop competition has been fantastic – over two thousand people taking the time to vote shows just how much anticipation there is for the Arcade’s reopening. Congratulations to Emily, and well done to all of the finalists, who did an amazing job of mobilising support. This competition is just the beginning of the Arcade’s story, and we’re excited to see how it will help revitalise Dewsbury town centre in the years ahead.”

Over the coming months, organisers will follow Emily’s journey as she prepares to take up her space in the Arcade, with regular updates shared across social media and community channels.