Wheelchair Alliance launches manifesto calling for lasting change in local wheelchair provision
The manifesto focuses on a five-point plan for immediate action and follows the findings of The Value of a Wheelchair, the Alliance’s latest report, which highlighted that current funding is the equivalent of £196 per person per year for wheelchair users.
“This report lays bare the postcode lottery which currently exists in wheelchair provision, something we are determined to see change,” says Nick Goldup, chair and chief operating office of the Alliance.
“Our research shows that increasing investment in wheelchairs by £22 million per annum, with wheelchairs users provided with the right high-quality wheelchair, would unlock benefits to the UK economy of more than £60 million per annum. However, should the annual total benefit be 5%, the same investment would realise benefits to society, including savings to the NHS, in excess of £315 million per annum.”
With former Paralympian and House of Lords member Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson as president of the Alliance, its manifesto outlines expectations of commissioners and wheelchair services going forward, focusing on a five-point plan:
· Fair representation
· Better funding
· Standardised wheelchair provision
· Mandated regulation
· Accurate data
It also calls on the incoming Government to put right the lack of funding and provision. “Wheelchair users deserve so much more and it’s our mission to influence Government and healthcare providers into recognising the importance of timely and appropriate wheelchair provision. That’s why we will be contacting the new Government on 5th July to ensure that we are part of the conversations needed for lasting change in wheelchair provision,” says Nick.
