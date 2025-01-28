Valentine gifts unveiled at Yorkshire Sculpture Park

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Love is in the air at Yorkshire Sculpture Park (YSP) which has brought together a collection of Valentine’s Day gifts that are perfect for the special person or people in your life.

The broad selection of gifts will delight the romantics out there with something for all budgets.

YSP is a registered charity and accredited museum, dedicated to making art accessible to all – it is the largest sculpture park of its kind in Europe. Every gift purchased helps to support the charity ensuring that it remains a special place for generations to come.

Rob Ryan: I Thought About It In My Head And I Felt It In My Heart But I Made It With My Hands, £140.

YSP Valentine gifts

Surprise your loved one with a truly unique gift—an exclusive Rob Ryan screenprint. This beautifully crafted print, rich with meaning and intricate detail, is a perfect expression of love and creativity. - Exclusive five colour screenprint, 2018. - Limited edition of 100. Image size: 40 x 30cm / Paper size 50 x 38cm

YSP x Donna Wilson: North of England Mule Sheep Hot Water Bottle, £75

A perfect excuse to cuddle up this Valentine’s Day with the Donna Wilson cute as a button, hot water bottle.

The YSP sheep-inspired cover is made from 100% lambswool and includes a natural rubber water bottle to keep those cold winter nights at bay.

YSP Valentine gifts

Keith Brymer Jones: Love Espresso Cup, £9.95 or Large Bucket Mug, £21.95

Add a little sweetness to your morning espresso with a Keith Brymer Jones espresso cup hand stamped with ‘love’ in red typewriter font. Or for those who like a bigger hit of caffeine on a morning why not gift the larger bucket mug. Both make a beautiful addition to your coffee cup collection or as a thoughtful gift.

Keith has been creating designer tableware for over 30 years and since 2015 he has shared his potting wisdom and passion as an expert judge on the hit Channel 4 show The Great Pottery Throw Down.

Yorkshire Sculpture Park Caramel and Honeycomb Milk

Valentine meal at The Weston

Chocolate, £4.75

Indulge your loved ones with the perfect blend of sweetness— YSP’s luxurious caramel and honeycomb milk chocolate. With its rich, creamy texture and delightful crunch, it’s a gift sure to make hearts melt.

Chapter Organics Aromatherapy Candle, £40

What is more romantic than candlelight? We could wax lyrical about these classic Chapter organic aromatherapy candles all day long.

YSP Valentine gifts

Made from 100% natural essential oils and soy wax, each candle has a long-lasting wick for the perfect mood setter.

With three relaxing scents to choose from; The Peace, The Quiet or The Tonic to suit your moment.

Ovis Sheep Soap, small £4, large £6

A cute gift that shows you are truly baaa-rmy about your other half. Made from sheep milk. Available in two sizes and in multiple fragrances including verbena and patchouli.

Perfect for adding a sheep-ish touch to your bathroom this Valentine’s.

David Mayne: Miniatures, from £65

YSP Valentine gifts

David Mayne is a sculptor of national repute whose work is proudly made in Holmfirth, West Yorkshire.

David produces work for galleries, public spaces and the domestic environment.

Made from laser cut oxidised steel, this gorgeous couple are mounted on a hardwood timber block.

YSP Friends Membership, from £30

Give the gift of art and nature this Valentine’s Day with a Yorkshire Sculpture Park Friends Membership.

Offering access to stunning exhibitions, sculpture trails, and exclusive events, it’s a thoughtful way to share memorable experiences all year round.

Valentine’s at The Weston, £60 per person

Dine at YSP this Valentine’s Day for a special evening at The Weston. Start the evening with a glass of champagne or non-alcoholic cocktail on arrival, followed by a three course Valentine’s menu and homemade chocolates.

To make a reservation, email [email protected], or call 01924 930004.

All gifts are available at https://yspshop.org.uk/