TV star and Instagram content creator, Catherine Richards, joins children’s charity Adoption Matters as a Charity Ambassador

Catherine Richards, who starred in Season One of Love is Blind UK, has joined Adoption Matters, a children's charity which covers the whole of Yorkshire, as a Charity Ambassador.

Catherine, also known as Cat, is originally from Jersey but she now lives in England, and on the show, she spoke openly about being adopted as a baby and was blown away by the response of many other people touched by adoption.

Cat commented:

“Adoption is a cause close to my heart, as an adopted adult. It’s important we shine a light on the incredible work Adoption Matters does in finding loving homes for children. Raising awareness is vital to ensure every child has the opportunity for a secure and loving future.

“I have lots of ideas for the year ahead and I cannot wait to work alongside the team at Adoption Matters in bringing these ideas to life!”

Catherine is keen to help other people with experience of adoption and she has already shared some of her own experiences, such as the fact that she celebrates her birthday twice a year – once when she was born and again when she was adopted by her family.

As ambassador, Cat will continue to work with the Adoption Matters on campaigns close to her heart by using her platform to help raise awareness of adoption and the need for more people to consider adopting, with the number of children waiting for adoption in England continuing to rise at 2,710.

Adoption Matters Chief Executive Officer, Susy White commented:

“We are thrilled to welcome Cat as one of our Charity Ambassadors - her personal experience with adoption and her dedication to raising awareness is truly invaluable.

"During National Adoption Week 2024, Cat used her social media platforms to highlight the crucial work that Adoption Matters undertakes and we look forward to more exciting plans ahead."

To find out more visit: www.adoptionmatters.org