Thornhill Junior and Infant School Shines at Thornhill’s Got Talent 2024

By Isabella Storey
Contributor
Published 19th Jul 2024, 15:40 BST
Thornhill Junior and Infant School recently hosted their annual talent show, "Thornhill’s Got Talent,” to celebrate the diverse and remarkable talents of children from Key Stage Two, which was a night filled with music, dance, and entertainment.

The talent show was judged by Head Teacher Miss Jennifer Rylance, former Music Teacher and now Area Manager for Musica Kirklees Peter Simons, and Deputy Mayor of Kirklees, Councillor Elizabeth Smaje. The panel had the challenging task of selecting winners from an array of impressive performances.

Parents and attendees enjoyed a wide range of acts, including musical numbers, well-known pop classics, dancing, martial arts, comedy, a self-scripted Lego animation, and even a performance by the staff. The school’s musical groups, Ukulele Club, Super Singers Choir, and Rock School also delivered outstanding performances that added to the evening's excitement.

The highlight of the night was the performance by the eventual winners, Poppy and Oliver of Year 5. The duo wrote and performed their own song with enthusiasm, energy, and excellence, earning them the top spot in the competition.

Mr. Sharp, the current music teacher at Thornhill Junior and Infant School, who played a key role in coordinating the event, expressed immense pride in the students' performances: "We are incredibly proud of all the children who performed brilliantly on the night.

“Their talent, dedication, and hard work truly shone through, making the event a memorable one for everyone involved."

The annual talent show not only showcases the students' abilities but also fosters a sense of community and celebration within the school. Thornhill’s Got Talent continues to be a highlight of the school year, providing students with a platform to express their creativity and confidence.

Thornhill Junior and Infant School forms part of the Focus-Trust, a primary schools trust which is based in the Northwest of England and West Yorkshire with a vision of providing great schools at the heart of communities where children thrive, achieve, and succeed.

