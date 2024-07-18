The largest contemporary choir in the world, Rock Choir Release brand new single

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rock Choir is the original award-winning contemporary choir of the UK, with over 33,000 members across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. They are set to send out a powerful message with the release of their brand-new single 'Fix You' by Coldplay, to be released on Friday July 19. Featuring Rock Choir Members from Dewsbury and surrounding areas, including Dewsbury Rock Choir Leader Narelle Hill.

The moving and evocative footage shown in the official music video beautifully portrays the emotion and the sentiment of the lyrics. The messaging throughout shows how singing together as one can be a powerful and natural tool which can support our mental health and can help relieve stress and anxiety. Rock Choir Members were asked to submit keywords to demonstrate how mental health can be supported. These included singing, choir, yoga, friends, family, hobbies, time, hope, and sunshine, as just some examples. These keywords are held up in the video and make compelling and powerful visuals.

Rock Choir Members star in the music video and are visibly moved in their heartfelt performance of the song. They symbolise the many millions of people around the world who use the power of music to support their own mental health and wellbeing. Many of the members featured in the music video had their own very personal story of why they wanted to be involved:

"I have recently joined Rock Choir; I was looking to do something that would help lift my mental health after losing my husband to suicide in lockdown. It has been the best decision ever. It truly feeds my soul."

Rock Choir Members Release Brand New Single ‘Fix You’

"My brother died four years ago. He committed suicide. This project means a lot to me. If we can save just one person or encourage one person to reach out and get help and save a life, then this project will be worth it."

"This time last year, I was in a very dark place. A friend introduced me to Rock Choir and it helped me to come out of the darkness. Singing is such a wonderful experience and helps you express your feelings and emotions. I hope this project gives other people hope. The friends I've met in Rock Choir saved me."

The single features over a thousand Rock Choir Member voices as well as the Rock Choir Vocal Group and also includes a spine-tingling violin solo by Rock Choir Leader Richard Toomer. ‘Fix You’ has been produced by the Grammy award-winning Kipper Eldridge, who has worked with artists such as Sting, Mary J Blige and Stevie Wonder, to name but a few.

The music video will be released as a fundraising tool to support the Mental Health Foundation, for which the project has already raised over £17,000 for the charity.

Mark Rowland, CEO of the Mental Health Foundation, comments: “We are so grateful for the continued support that Rock Choir gives to the Mental Health Foundation. They have helped to shine a spotlight on mental health by raising awareness and funds for the Mental Health Foundation. The Rock Choir single “Fix You” is brilliant, and it highlights the positive impact music can have on our mental health. We extend our gratitude to all Rock Choir members for their commitment to helping us achieve good mental health for all.”

Caroline Redman Lusher, Creator, Creative Director and CEO of Rock Choir, comments: "We know that singing of any kind is a great stress buster! It can improve confidence and self-esteem and create a joyful and happy lifestyle. I've often been told that the Rock Choir experience should be prescribed on the NHS! The overwhelming evidence proves that singing can make a huge difference. I hope that through our awareness campaign, we can further advocate for the benefits of health and wellbeing and raise awareness about anxiety. I am delighted that by creating this project, all of us taking part in or connected to Rock Choir are able to support the Mental Health Foundation and the vital work they do."

All donations from the fundraising video will go straight to the charity via a Just Giving Link - https://www.justgiving.com/page/mhaw24

The single is available on all digital music platforms now - https://slinky.to/FixYouRC

There is no need to audition or read music and everyone is welcome! Rock Choir offer a free taster session to anyone that would like to come along and give them a try - they always love to welcome new members! Just go to www.rockchoir.com.