The Christmas Party for Small Parties

Everyone wants to celebrate the Christmas festivities, but smaller groups can often feel lost among the masses at a big event or in the pub. A Dewsbury venue has come up with a solution that's 'just right'!

A Christmas outing for a group or 20 people+ is easy enough to organise; you can book a big table at a party night event or even book out your own venue. However, a smaller number - such as a work team, hobby club, or friendship group - can feel a bit overwhelmed at a big event.

However, a Dewsbury venue has come up with an idea that allows these smaller groups to come together with other smaller groups and put on a party event that's got the numbers to create a party atmosphere but with a maximum of 50 so you'll never be waiting too long at the bar or the toilets!

Sarah Barnes, MD of Beerhouses who runs The Terrace on Wellington Road, came up with the idea when a friend from a local craft club was struggling to find a suitable event for just 4 or 5 people.

Celebrating at The Terrace

"It just occurred to me that there might lots of clubs or teams of around 5-8 people who don't feel like a big party night event is right for them but don't want to take their chances in a busy pub either. We can seat up to 50 at The Terrace and we know a thing or two about throwing a party, so that could be perfect for a number of small groups to come together to create a medium sized party!"

The inaugural Terrace Christmas Party Night will take place on Friday 13th December and will have live music and a party DJ. The ticket price of £15 includes welcome drinks and nibbles too.

Places are limited (by design!) so early booking is advised. You can see more information on the website https://beerhouses.co.uk/the-terrace-christmas-party-night/