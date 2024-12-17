Tesco customers spread festive joy by gifting toys this Christmas

Tesco customers in Batley gifted toys to local children in need this Christmas.

From Monday 18 November to Wednesday 4 December, Tesco Batley Extra organised a collection of toys in store and shared these with the Jo Cox Foundation Carers, Kirklees Refuge and the Rainbow Baby Bank.

These charities support vulnerable children.

Simone Rosly, Community Champion at Tesco Batley Extra said: “We have been blown away by the generosity of our customers. We know these generous donations from our customers will ensure that more children will receive a gift on Christmas morning.”

Tesco is also making a financial donation of £25,000 to the Salvation Army this year to support their ongoing efforts in providing essential services and support to vulnerable families during the festive season.

Claire De Silva, Head of Communities at Tesco, said: “Our stores are committed to supporting local children and their communities year-round, and our annual toy collection campaign is a wonderful way for our customers and colleagues to come together to make a real difference at Christmas.

Over 800 Tesco large stores have a dedicated donation point in store where customers can donate new, unwrapped toys.