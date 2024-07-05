Supermarket charity deal issued for the Euros quarter final

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Leading supermarkets, including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons, have issued a charity deal this week in the run up to the highly anticipated Euros quarter-final between England and Switzerland.

Savvy shoppers could be missing out on raising vital money for charities with this free platform. Thousands of pounds of charity cash for free could go unclaimed this weekend.

Whether you’re planning a quarter-final BBQ or stocking up on snacks for a tense watch party, by using this free platform, you’ll be supporting a charity or cause close to your heart for no extra cost.

A huge TV audience is expected on Saturday England take on Switzerland in the UEFA Euros quarter final, with hopes that Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane’s extra-time comeback victory will continue.

But Moir is urging fans to consider buying their party food and takeaways using the free platform.

“Before you stock up on snacks for a watch party, you should make sure you’re using the easyfundraising platform, so you don’t miss out on a donation to your favourite cause or charity”.

“It doesn’t cost the consumer anything, but it ensures their chosen cause gets some much-needed cash”

Using easyfundraising is simple: just visit their website, find the cause that you'd like to support and then make a purchase with any retailer on the platform to raise a free donation when you shop.

Sainsbury’s: up to £4.50 donation with home delivery

Tesco: Up to £3 donation

Just Eat: 2% of your purchase goes to a charity or good cause of choice

Deliveroo: up to 2.5% in donations

Ocado: up to 5% donation

No matter who wins on Saturday, your favourite charity can also take home their own trophy – in the form of a bit of money, when you buy your takeaways or food and drink using the easyfundraising platform.

It’s easy to do and the great thing is it won’t cost you a penny. You can enjoy the euros and let your good cause benefit too!

To find out more about easyfundraising, visit their website here