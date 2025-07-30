Summer Delights Arrive at Trinity Kitchen

Trinity Kitchen has turned up the heat this summer with a sizzling new street food lineup. From fragrant Egyptian koshary and Ireland’s popular Spice Bags, to the return of the deep-fried Italian lasagna, a global feast awaits!

Sign up to our daily Dewsbury Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Dewsbury Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests can tuck into delights from around the world including three exciting newcomers - Masri, Dirty Bags, I Love Brioche – each making their debut at the venue, alongside the return of the fan favourites Stuzzi Leeds and Bao Machine. From today (Monday July 28th), the iconic converted VW Camper Van, Citroen H van, horse trailer, shipping container, and J7 van at Trinity Kitchen is home to this vibrant new rotation of vendors.

First up is Masri who are showcasing their Egyptian street food. Serving up Koshary which is a traditional Egyptian staple made up of pasta, fried rice vermicelli and brown lentils topped with chickpeas and a garlicky tomato sauce, alongside succulent Ribeye Kebabs and smashed falafel burgers - it’s one not to be missed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Doles Dirty Bags has brought their on-trend Spice Bags to Trinity Leeds. The social media phenomenon, originating from Ireland and inspired by the Chinese cuisine, is packed with mouth-watering salt and pepper chicken and chips. A taste sensation of delightful aromatics with a couple of vegan options is the perfect choice this summer.

Trinity Kitchen Changeover

Rounding out the trio of new arrivals is I Love Brioche, offering seriously good chicken and waffles along with an array of delicious fillings tucked into their signature sweet bread. With bold flavours and twisted classics, this street food gem promises to be a must-try for food lovers.

Returning to Trinity Kitchen by popular demand is Stuzzi Leeds. Bringing back their viral ‘Deep Fried Lasagne Van’, guests can choose from four different flavours to accompany the gooey pasta layers - including the classic beef and tomato, mozzarella & basil - each coated in breadcrumbs and deep-fried until golden brown.

And finally, grab a taste of Asia with Bao Machine who specialises in soft and fluffy bao buns with beautiful fillings such as crispy and saucy chicken bites and tofu covered in a sweet and spicy sauce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the food vendors will be available at Trinity Kitchen until Sunday, 21st September, alongside permanent eateries including, Archie’s, Pho, Rola Wala, Tortilla, Pizzaluxe, and recent arrival Clapping Seoul.

Theo Jefferson-Brown, F&B Retail Manager at Trinity Leeds, said: “At Trinity Kitchen, we’re passionate about bringing exciting new street food experiences to our visitors. We’re thrilled to welcome three brand-new vendors to the lineup, each offering something fresh and unique – from bold Egyptian street food and indulgent brioche buns to iconic Spice Bags.

“This summer, there’s no need to travel far to enjoy the tastes of the world. Whether you’re craving Asian street food favourites, or innovative twists on the classic Italian lasagne, our new line-up is a true celebration of global flavours, all under one roof.

“With a collection of mouth-watering dishes to try, it’s the perfect stop for lunch or dinner with friends and family.”

For more information, visit www.trinityleeds.com.