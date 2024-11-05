Successful Scout group in Savile Town is growing again!

The group, for boys and girls, currently offers Beavers (for children aged 6 to 8) and Cubs (for ages 8 to 10.5) and Scouts (for ages 10-14). Due to the success of these existing sections, it is now launching a new Explorer Unit for young people aged 14-17.

Savile Town Scout Group has its eyes set on further growth, due to local demand and with the support of the local community.

The Scouts, based out of Zakaria Education Centre, has been involved in a huge range of activities including recently been involved in a national Muslim Scouting sporting event with plans for visiting a climbing wall and an enterprise challenge. Scouting offers young people adventure, friendship and skills for life and Savile Town Scout Group is proud to be a part of the wider Scouting family.

Ebrahim, Lead Volunteer for the group, said “it’s amazing to be able to part of the Scouting journey in Savile Town. We’ve seen great interest from within the Muslim community and the young people have developed such amazing skills within a short period of time.”

Savile Town Scouts working togetherplaceholder image
During this launch period for boys and girls aged between 14 and 17, there is space for adults to join the adventure too! If you love making friends, learning new skills and experiencing new things then this is for you.

The adventure doesn’t stop at 17, if you are 18+ and want to share your skills and be a part of shaping the next generation, you can help the create the opportunities for young people in our community. The Scouts meet every Sunday during term time from 10am.

For more information on getting involved please contact the team on [email protected].

