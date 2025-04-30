Stacey Solomon's Sort Your Life Out looking for locals to take part

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hit BBC One show Sort Your Life Out is returning and looking for families or shared households in the local area to take part in the next series.

Would you like your home totally transformed by Stacey Solomon and her expert team?

Imagine if the entire contents of your house were laid out before you, so you could decide what to keep, and what to lose. Through a life changing declutter, supersize spring clean and ingenious carpentry solutions, this process will bring joy back into your home.

The BAFTA-nominated series focuses on helping families declutter and reorganise their homes. Solomon and a team of experts assist participants in evaluating their possessions, encouraging them to let go of items they no longer need, and transform their living spaces into more functional and harmonious environments. The series combines elements of home makeover, organisation, humour and personal storytelling to highlight the emotional and practical aspects of decluttering.

The Sort Your Life Out team

Stacey's team of organising fanatics -made up of Dilly Carter, Rob Bent and Iwan Carrington - can help you let go of the things you don’t need, and streamline what you do. Plus they’ll create space-saving storage and put systems in place to save you time and money in the future.

Whether you have a new baby on the way, want to run a business from home, find it hard to let go of sentimental items or just want to create calm in the chaos, the Sort Your Life Out team would love to hear from you.

For more information email [email protected] or to apply online, please visit: www.optomen.com/sort-your-life-out or the BBC Take Part website.