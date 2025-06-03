Spen Valley Soroptimists Flying Pigs
On Saturday the 31st May pigs were flying around Dewsbury District Golf Club.
What could be funnier than six fluffy pink pigs racing, being cheered on by Joint Soroptimist Yorkshire President Judith, Soroptimists from eight Yorkshire clubs, plus family and friends?
A whopping £800 was raised.
Many thanks to those who gave donations, sponsored races and bought pigs.
Also, thanks to Michelle and her team at the golf club and to Steve and his team, and not forgetting the pink fluffy pigs!!
The question is ‘What Next for Spen Valley Soroptimists?’ Watch this space! sigbi.org/spenvalley #endviolenceagainstwomenandchildren