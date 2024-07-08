Spen Valley Scouts & Guides celebrate Thriving Field Day – Calls for Adult Heroes to Save Scouting
While over 200 Scouts, Guides, and visitors enjoyed a weekend of adventure and camaraderie, the event also highlighted a critical challenge facing Scouting and Guiding nationwide – a shortage of adult volunteers.
Scouting Needs You!"This Field Day was a fantastic showcase of the positive impact Scouting and Guiding has on young people," says David Sowden - Scouts Lead Volunteer, "However, with Scouting and Guiding facing a national decline in adult volunteers, the future of these vital programs hangs in the balance."
Make a Difference, Be an Adult Volunteer!The Spen Valley Scouts & Spen Valley Guides urgently seeks passionate individuals to join their volunteer team. No prior Scouting or Guiding experience is necessary! Full training and support are provided, and the rewards of mentoring young people are immeasurable. Whether you have a few hours a week to spare or a wealth of skills to share, there's a role for you in Scouting and Guiding.
Become a Scouting or Guiding Hero!By volunteering, you'll help ensure these cherished programs continue to empower young people with essential life skills, confidence, and a sense of adventure. Witnessing their growth and development is an incredibly rewarding experience.
Looking to the Future: Supporting Fanwood & Scouting's FutureSpen Valley Scouts & Guides are also seeking support for upcoming expenditures at Fanwood Campsite, a cornerstone for their programs. Business owners interested in partnerships and anyone with knowledge of potential grants are encouraged to reach out. Your contribution will directly impact future generations of Scouts and Guides.
Thank You & How to Get InvolvedThe District extends a heartfelt thank you to everyone who made the Field Day a success. Together, we can ensure Scouting and Guiding continues to thrive.
Are you ready to be a Scouting or Guiding Hero?Visit our website: https://svscouts.org.uk/ or https://fanwoodactivitycentre.org.uk Contact us: [email protected]
